breaking editor's pick Crews responding to residential fire on FM 980 The Huntsville Item Dec 18, 2019 4 hrs ago New Waverly Fire Department Fire crews from across Walker County have responded to a residential fire in the 800 block of FM 980. The home is fully engulfed with flames. Traffic along FM 980 is being diverted to FM 2628. — We will release more as it becomes available. Tags Fm 980 Fire Crew Traffic Walker County Divert Flame Block COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Harris, Iris Gilmore, Stephen Jones, Iantha Doty, Wilma Goldston, James Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLegalizing marijuana in Texas could adversely affect Texas real estateInmate executed for 2003 killing of prison supervisor5 kilograms of meth, worth nearly $200K, seized in WCSO traffic stopArrest made in Huntsville burglary investigationSuper Mercado Las Flores Taqueria y Carniceria adds authentic flavor to Huntsville Mexican food scenePolice Blotter - 12/12Sex offender arrested after SWAT raid105 years for Lottie MaeWoman receives double life sentence for raping daughterLocal family continues tradition with extravagant Christmas display Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.