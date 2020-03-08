All lanes of Interstate 45 is closed at mile 109 due to a wreck and hazmat spill early Sunday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary report indicates that an 18 wheeler and passenger car collided. Driver of the passenger car is deceased.
WALKER COUNTY - @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on IH-45 NB @ MM 109. Preliminary report indicates an 18 wheeler and passenger car collided. Driver of the passenger car is deceased. All northbound traffic is being diverted to HWY 75. pic.twitter.com/MESoBLr6lz— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 8, 2020
Northbound traffic is being diverted at FM1375 exit and Southbound Traffic is being diverted at Park Road 49.
Crews on scene included the Department of Public Safety, Walker County Precinct 2 JP, New Waverly FD, Huntsville FD and Office of Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.