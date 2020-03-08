87813278_2872495836132027_6843837512079638528_n.jpg
Walker County Office of Emergency Management

All lanes of Interstate 45 is closed at mile 109 due to a wreck and hazmat spill early Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary report indicates that an 18 wheeler and passenger car collided. Driver of the passenger car is deceased.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at FM1375 exit and Southbound Traffic is being diverted at Park Road 49.

88268550_2872495812798696_8821610049978761216_n.jpg
89030156_10163322410480487_2310912853034401792_n.jpg

Crews on scene included the Department of Public Safety, Walker County Precinct 2 JP, New Waverly FD, Huntsville FD and Office of Emergency Management. 

Tags