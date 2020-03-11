Crews from across Walker County responded to a major residential fire Wednesday morning in the Canyon Ranch Subdivision in northern Walker County.
Upon arrival of the first apparatus, heavy fire through the roof was reported. Crews made an interior attack, but due to heavy fire conditions, they were called back outside and a defensive operation was declared.
Crews from the Crabbs Prairie Fire Department, Huntsville Fire Department, New Waverly Fire Department and Riverside VFD responded to the incident.
Crews worked for several hours and finally the fire was deemed extinguished.
