Fire crews from across Walker County responded to a residential fire in the Elkins Lake subdivision late Monday night.
The call came in at approximately 11 p.m. with crews from Huntsville, Riverside, New Waverly and Crabb's Prairie responding. First arriving apparatuses made a fast attack on a working fire that had vented itself at the rear of the home.
After approximately two hours, crews cleared the scene and all assisting agencies were returned to service.
