A wildfire in the Pine Prairie area that started Monday morning, has roared through over 1,800 acres of land and is continuing to burn. The fire, officially named “Nelson Creek,” is currently undergoing containment with firefighters responding from every corner of Walker County to control and extinguish the blaze.
As of Tuesday morning, the blaze was traveling at approximately 25 miles per hour in the north-easterly direction due to winds approaching from the south-west. The wildfire has reached 35% containment and put three structures at risk, however damage was prevented and the threat has diminished.
No evacuation procedures are expected at this time. Walker County Emergency Management officials will notify the public accordingly through their Code Red system if needed.
“We’re doing everything we can to contain the fire,” said Butch Davis , Emergency Management Coordinator for Walker County. “We have assets on scene fighting the fire currently, and we should have the fire contained sometime tonight.”
No evacuation procedures are expected at this time. Walker County Emergency Management officials will notify the public accordingly through their Code Red system if needed.
Fire Departments responding to the fire include the Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, New Waverly Fire Department, Huntsville Fire Department and Riverside Fire Department. Volunteers and relief crews from Weldon, Trinity, Lovelady and Thomas Lake Volunteer Fire Department have assisted throughout the night. Bulldozers from Walker County Precinct one and two are currently on scene along with two privately owned dozers and a helicopter assisting in containment procedures.
The Walker County Fire is expected to jump the Trinity River into Trinity and, or Houston County, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.
“This fire is over 1,000 acres and moving fast towards the Trinity River,” he stated in a Facebook live video. “The area it’s most likely to cross is between Deep River Subdivision and FM 3478. If you live in this area stay alert and watch for updates. Alerts will be sent in the event of an emergency. In the event of an evacuation we will open shelters.”
Huntsville Fire Departments Chief Greg Mathis said, “We are staffed in the city and ready to respond.”
For continuing updates on the Nelson Creek Wildfire, visit https://public.tfswildfires.com/
Citizens wishing to donate in support of local firefighters currently battling the progressing wildfire should contact the Walker County Office of Emergency Management at 936-435-8035.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.