Traffic remained highly congested along the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 due to a tanker truck fire.
Firefighters say that the road could remain congested for another five or six hours as crews are waiting on vacuum trucks to offload the unburned diesel from the tanker. Haz Mat crews are also working to dig up the diesel and chemicals that affected the ground offside of this tanker.
IH 45 northbound is being diverted to the feeder road at the 123 mile marker.
Hwy. 75 North out of Huntsville and inside the city of Huntsville near the DPS office is severely congested. For those that live in this area or have to travel through this area to get home or to work, do not take IH-45 or SH 75 out of Huntsville. Take FM 247 to the North into Madison Co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.