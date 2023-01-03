Wharton has been modeling most of her life
There are special people everywhere, you just have to look. Camille (Crane) Wharton, 84 years young, a resident of Creekside Senior Living Community is a long time resident of Huntsville and former model.
Wharton was born in Navasota, but moved to Houston with her parents at an early age. She attended public school in Houston, where her father worked in finances and her mother was a bookkeeper. Wharton graduated college from Southern Methodist University (SMU).
Wharton met her husband, Dick Wharton, at college. Following graduation, they moved to Huntsville to start a meat processing business. The Whartons had two children, Trey and Stacy, who were raised in Huntsville, and Mr. Wharton served on City Council.
While attending SMU, Camille was featured in Mademoiselle magazine, which her father carried everywhere he went to show anyone who would stop and look. Her modeling career was put on hold while she raised her family. Wharton would have the opportunity to revitalize her profession at 35.
Wharton was a member of a social organization in Houston, that had a formal every year. One of the sponsors, Ben Shaw Modeling School, offered one position to the organization for someone to attend their school. Wharton took advantage of this opportunity. She was later hired by local department stores for runway shows and photos.
“My favorite part was dragging expensive mink coats down the runway,” Wharton said laughing. She has always had the benefit of a fast metabolism and has always been slim.
Wharton spent the majority of her adult life between raising her children and modeling, as she and husband were divorced. She appreciates that during that time, older models were being utilized.
Today’s modeling agencies are using models of all ages and sizes. It is called a gray wave — models of a certain age making a splash in the fashion world, bringing their timeless, mature beauty to magazine.
Reachers found that it was more important for the model’s age to fit the product orientation. Other research showed that the age of a model or actor in an advertisement can affect the credibility of the message among older consumers.
The last time she modeled was in the 80’s for Isabell Gerhart’s runway show. Gerhart and her husband were known as the fashion king and queen of Houston. Isabell and Norwin Gerhart helped define the fashion world in Texas and their couture salon was the ultimate in luxury and service.
When Wharton retired from modeling, she opened a small modeling business in her home here in Huntsville and taught basic modeling skills to the young women of Huntsville.
In 2021, Wharton moved to Creekside Senior Living and enjoys the company of her dog Dolly and the friends she has made.
She has enjoyed the Christmas programs and activities sponsored by the facility and hopes to do some traveling or maybe volunteer in the community.
