Police are warning the public to be vigilant after a credit card skimmer was found on a gas pump at a local gas station.
Police were given a tip about a credit card skimmer at the Quick Pick Gas Station, located in the 1000 block of MLK Drive Thursday, after A1 Pump Service discovered the skimmer on pump five. Officers say that they are unaware of how long the device has been on the pump, but are warning the public to check their bank accounts if they have used one of the pumps recently.
“These devices can be accessed remotely by the criminals and can allow them to access your information,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are collecting the data from the device and hope it leads to the suspect.”
If you think your information has been compromised, contact the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.