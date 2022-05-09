Fire and EMS crews freed four trapped adults after a serious vehicle accident, transporting them along with three injured children Sunday afternoon. The first calls came in around 3:45 on Sunday to Walker County 911 reporting a serious collision on Hwy 75 just south of New Waverly Fire Station 75. Firefighter/EMTs on duty at Station 75 were the first on scene, reporting several critically injured victims with four people trapped in two separate vehicles.
Additional crews from NWFD Station 71 soon arrived along with the first of several EMS units from Walker County EMS. Working together, they quickly went treated the injured children and extricated the trapped adults. An NWFD District Chief assumed command of the incident scene while a Walker County EMS Supervisor directed the triage and treatment of the injured victims. One adult occupant was determined to be deceased at the scene, while four other adults and three children were seriously injured.
The crews on scene determined that more EMS resources were needed, summoning additional Walker County EMS units and two from the Montgomery County Hospital District. They also requested three PHI medical helicopters to transport the victims to the appropriate Hospitals based on their injuries.
911 Operators at the Walker County Public Safety Communications Center (WCPSCC) worked seamlessly with the units on scene to dispatch the needed emergency resources. Units from the Huntsville and Dodge Fire Departments responded to assist along with Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies, Huntsville PD, and DPS.
HFD set up a landing zone at FM 2296 and Hwy 75, coordinating the landings and takeoffs of three Medevac helicopters. The most seriously injured were airlifted to trauma centers in The Woodlands and the Houston Medical Center. MCHD EMS transported two injured children to the hospital their mother had been flown to and a Walker County EMS unit transported another victim to the trauma center at Conroe Regional Medical Center.
While witnesses reported a tire blew out causing the truck to veer into the oncoming lane, DPS Troopers are continuing their investigation. Tow Operators worked to clear the roadway and Hwy 75 was reopened to traffic around 7:30 pm. At the time of this report, none of the victim’s identities have been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.