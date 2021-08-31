Crafting a space for creative healing: Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center opens on FM 3478

Caught up in motherhood and working for the school district, it wasn’t until The Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center owner Tania Kirk returned to the United Kingdom earlier this year to visit her mother, that her passion for arts and crafts was reignited.
Together, Kirk and her mother, who was sick with cancer, found mental and physical healing, as they worked on crafting, knitting and making cards. Now, Kirk’s friendship with business partner Nancy Smith of A-1 Smith’s Septic Service has blossomed into The Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center, for Kirk to have a space for finding joy and to share it with the community.
“I’m so excited, I finally get to live my dream,” Kirk said during The Feathered Nest’s soft opening yesterday.
The Feathered Nest will offer instruction for rustic crafts like knitting “little critters,” sewing, canning, card making and wood whittling, though she’s most excited for the pottery classes, given her specialty.
“It is something that is very important. Mental health through COVID is something that has taken a major hit and when you have an outlet to destress and calm your mind and focus on things other than what’s going on in the world and you’re actually get something that you’ve made from scratch and it’s something that you an take joy in, it puts you in a better place,” Kirk added. “One of the best things you can do for mental health is arts and crafts, so you’re actually building something within you to distract, refocus, strengthen you as a person, build confidence and be creative. A lot of people have never done arts and crafts in the way that we’re maybe going to be doing them here and it’s something that’s a great way to just have fun.”
Kirk studied art and design in New South Whales, where she found her love for ceramics before moving to Huntsville 18 years-ago. While she anticipates acquiring a pottery wheel in the near future, her pottery classes will solely include coiling, slab building and slip casting methods until then.
“You don’t have to have much talent to do it, but you’re going to have a lot of fun,” Kirk said.
Classes for after-school, home-school, walk-ins and adults are scheduled throughout the week with Friday and Saturday dedicated for parties. With a dyslexic daughter of her own, Kirk also hopes that The Feathered Nest can be a safe haven for dyslexic kids in the summer months. Kirk hopes to work with the Huntsville Independent School District to offer scholarships for special workshops, as an outlet for the frustrations they face in learning.
All tools and materials are included with the pricing, as are snacks and drinks for the school programs.
The Feathered Nest Welsh Crafts Center is located at 313 FM 3478 in Huntsville and can be reached via email at thenest3478@gmail.com for appointments or inquiries.