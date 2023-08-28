Although much of Walker County enjoyed a thunderstorm or two Sunday evening, Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department was busy responding to two major fire events.
A grass fire quickly turned into a wildfire around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, off Roberts Road near FM 1696.
The CPVFD arrived on scene within minutes and assessed the fire as a fast moving wildfire with heavy fuels and structures were in danger, reported Captain Stephen County.
A county-wide mutual aid call was made, and dozers were requested from the Forest Service.
“As apparatuses began to arrive, brush trucks were sent to fight the fire,” Countz reported. “All while engines and tankers were assigned to protect nearby structures and homes in the path of this fire.”
Crews from the Forest Service began to arrive and cut containment lines to prevent forward progression of the fire. As crews worked this scene, a second fire was reported in the Pine Prairie District, off Louis Voan Rd.
“Apparatuses that were in enroute to Roberts Road were redirected to that fire,” Countz said. “Crews, including Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, arrived to find a smaller scale wildfire here and summoned the Forest Service for this fire as well. All in all, the rain was a tremendous help today, along with every department in Walker County that assisted with both fires.”
The Roberts Road Fire is estimated to have burned 40 acres and the Louis Voan Road Fire is estimated to have burned 5 acres.
“Just a reminder, we are still under a Burn Ban. When things dry out tomorrow, we’re going to be right back where we started,” Countz said. “We need about 12 inches of rain to get somewhat out of this drought and make our fuels have moisture. Please don’t burn and if you see something, say something. Don’t let someone be the culprit that starts a wildfire.”
Residents in the area of the Roberts Road Fire were asked to evacuate or voluntarily evacuated.
They have since been allowed to return home, according to County.
“There were several hot spots that we worked on, but for now, the rain has helped this situation,” Countz reported. “During thunderstorms with lightning, be vigilant and stay aware, especially with the lightning that we had. If you haven’t yet, thank a fireman when you see them. They’ve busted their tails.” The County’s current drought level on the KBDI (Keetch-Bryam Drought Index) is still in the 700-800 range, which is the highest it can be.
“Our vegetation fuels are also very dry which is why we are seeing these fires take off and cover some ground in a short time from ignition,” Countz said. “In Walker County we’ve been really lucky and most of the departments have only responded to small fires of a couple of acres.”
In Crabb’s Prairie, the area has had several significant fires over the last 25 years that required lots of manpower and resources in regard to air support and dozers.
“We’re very fortunate that we have out of state wildland firefighters to assist us here in Walker County,” Countz said. “The bottom line is simply this, we need rain in the form or fashion of three tropical depressions to dump a lot of rain over the span of several weeks to get us to where we need to be when it comes to our drought and fuel conditions improving. The little bit of rain we got yesterday helped, but it doesn’t take us out of the red anytime soon.”
With the fire yesterday, Countz said he encourages everyone to subscribe to the Code Red that Walker County has.
This emergency communication alerts citizens in certain areas or the whole county of an incident that is occurring near them, which may require them to take action, like evacuating or sheltering in place.
It’s a useful tool that is provided to our community and we encourage everyone to go to the county’s website and click on the Emergency Management’s tab to retrieve the link to download Code Red to your phones.
“Lastly, we like to say thank you for the outstanding support we, along with all the other departments in the county have gotten,” Countz said.
A majority of these departments are 100 percent volunteer like Crabbs Prairie.
“Yesterday, we had firefighters leave church, drive in from Houston from work, leave their families and give up their day of rest to do a job they’ll never get paid for. But the old saying is, ‘Volunteer Firefighters don’t necessarily have the time, but they have the heart!’ This holds true with our volunteers along with all those that serve. It’s a calling to help those that need it and we’re honored to be able to serve our community.”
