Clint Wilson, the owner of Cowboy Contractors, came from humble beginnings and is now one of the most highly regarded contractors in Huntsville. Aside from building decks, repairing and remodeling homes, they are known as consistent contributors to worthy causes, especially in support of local veterans and first responders. Their favorite way to give back is through barbecue.
They regularly join forces with Frank Robinson of Prestige Contractor Supply and Stacy Lawler of Brisket Syndicate to feed veterans and first responders in Walker and Trinity Counties. They provide lunch to local police stations and step in to help area citizens in a number of ways.
On Sept. 9 and 10, Wilson and Robinson are co-sponsoring the Second Ever American Legion Cook Off at Sam Houston Post 95 in Huntsville. Sons and the Riders of the American Legion host the event, and all proceeds go to provide 13 families of local veterans with assistance at Christmas.
“I always wanted to be in a position to give back to this community, so as we’ve grown the company, we’ve tried to do whatever we can,” said Wilson. Cowboy Contractors do home improvements and build wheelchair ramps for veterans, donate to scholarships, and sponsor benefits and community events. They work with the Chamber of Commerce and HEARTS Veterans Museum and assist with projects for organizations like Operation Finally Home.
Owner Clint Willson grew up in Gatesville and attended Sam Houston State in the 90s. Wilson started Cowboy Contractors in 2z000 with only a pressure washer, securing small jobs from house to house. Because of his tenacity and willingness to say yes to whatever his clients asked for, he now owns the business voted Best Local Contractor in Huntsville for four years in a row. Wilson attributes his success to the team he has built and the community that has supported his company.
“I’m only as good as the people I work with, and I have the best. The ladies who run my office are amazing. I couldn’t do what I do without them,” said Wilson. He met Joanne Doyle at the American Legion in 2016. He was at a point where the business was growing so fast that he needed a full-time secretary. Doyle told him if he hired her, “she would be the best decision he ever made”. The two have grown the business far beyond what they expected to achieve through a solid commitment to their clients and community.
As a former bar owner and businesswoman, Doyle knew how to take care of customers and handle office duties. She helped Wilson with what needed to be done behind the scenes while he concentrated on the actual business of building. She added two more support staff to the administrative team as he added helpers and leads. Wilson now runs five building crews.
Doyle is the office manager, working closely with secretary Dawn Ray and support staff member Renea Kelley. They are known for their outstanding customer service and timely communication. Wilson also gives high praise to his “guys out in the field”. He has assembled a very reputable group of builders and other local teams who work together to get jobs done on time and within budget.
“My crews and their leads go above and beyond, and our subcontractors are top tier, '' said Wilson. “We employ master craftsmen for the construction and some of the best plumbers, electricians, and painters in the business.” Their slogan “Often out promised, seldom outperformed” is the compass that each member of the company follows.
Even though the business has grown enough to do large projects, they won’t turn down small jobs, and will service clients within a 50 mile radius. They do a lot of minor repair work and historical restoration. One unique service they offer is called the “Honey Do”, which is a special favorite of elderly customers and those who are just pressed for time. Wilson will send out a crew to change lightbulbs and air filters, clean rain gutters, and do any other maintenance or repair that is needed on the property, all for a fair price.
“We love our clients and really appreciate their return business, positive reviews, and referrals,” said Wilson. Profit is not the main agenda for Cowboy Contractors. Wilson's humble beginnings remain at the forefront of his mind, which is why he says giving back to the community that gave him his success is not just good for business, it's the right thing to do.
For more information about their services, contact the office at 936-355-4637. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COWBOYCONTRACTORS to view their projects.
