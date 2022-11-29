Michael Martin Murphey’s career has been shaped by the American West and its music. He created the concept for the Cowboy Christmas show in 1987 and the tour now spans 40 cities each holiday season. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Murphey will return to Old Town Theatre to continue this long favored tradition, accompanied by the Rocky Mountain Vintage Dancers.
The show’s inspiration started with the Cowboy Christmas Ball, first held in Anson, Texas in 1885. William Lawrence Chittenden, known as the “poet ranchman of Texas” attended one of the early dances and wrote a poem about his experience. One hundred years later, Murphey discovered it and recorded the song “The Cowboys Christmas Ball”.
Murphey incorporated the song into his album “Cowboy Christmas: Cowboy Songs Volume II”, released in 1991 and built the album around songs that were popular in Texas in the 1880s. After a performance in Anson in 1993, Murphey was invited to perform at the historical ball and is still playing at the original location 30 years later.
The modern version of the ball began in 1934 with Leonora Barrett and fellow schoolteacher Hybernia Grace.
They resurrected the event in light of its historical significance to their beloved town of Anson. Barrett insisted that the ball retain the music, dances and customs of the original.
The Texas Cowboys’ Christmas Ball Association was chartered there in Anson in 1937 and the original bylaws have preserved its history through the present day. The event has become world famous due to Murphey’s shared dedication to its history.
He co-wrote a book about it with author Paul H. Carlson called “Dancin in Anson”, a history of the ball published in 2014.
Murphey’s love of original cowboy music is rooted in his family heritage. His step grandfather Ed Groce, who lived in Fairfield, Texas, until his recent passing became a rancher when he settled in East Texas. Murphey grew up listening to him sing cowboy songs, which made a deep impression. Some of Murphey’s earliest purchases of sheet music was of those songs.
Murphey’s uncle Billy Stewart was from West Texas. Stewart was a veterinarian who graduated from Texas A&M and started his business in the late ‘50s. Murphey grew up around real cowboys who sang songs like “Red River Valley ‘’ and “The Streets of Laredo”.
Murphey’s immediate family settled in Tyler in 1958. He was exposed to the Czech, German and Irish influences through their music at dances that were prevalent during his formative years in Texas. The polka beat in “Cowboy Christmas Ball” intentionally ties the song to the musical origin that influenced the cowboy music genre.
When Chairwoman Juanita Beasley first invited Murphey to play at the ball, she requested an acoustic set without drums to keep the noise at a reasonable volume. Murphey cut the drum kit down and added an acoustic bass for the show, which was very well received.
“The more accommodations we made to honor Mrs. Beasley’s request, the more we liked it,” said Murphey.
He and his band members were also asked to adhere to the original rules of the ball - men remove their hats on the dance floor and the women do not wear pants or skirts above the knee.
Murphey’s program is a direct reflection of the historical ball and believes that to honor it is to preserve family values and the message of Christ himself.
“The message is peace on Earth and goodwill toward men,” said Murphey. “The word holidays comes from the words holy days.
In every culture, there is a feast and dance to celebrate their holy days and everybody gets together for communion; to share a meal. Celebrating a holy day is actually Biblical.”
“It’s a family friendly event and this is a family affair,” said Murphey. “It’s serious fun.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9 at Old Town Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.