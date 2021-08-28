To provide our community with important public safety information, the Huntsville Item is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.
Records from the Texas Department of Health Service estimate Walker County with 448 active cases — a slight bump from the same time last week. Five additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported this week in Walker County. State records show that 141 individuals have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
School Update
Huntsville ISD reported 25 student and and 29 staff cases in it’s latest report to the state. At least one case of COVID-19 has been reported at nearly every campus within the district.
Active Student and Staff Cases
Huntsville High — 1
Mance Park Middle — 1
Huntsville Intermediate — 11
Stewart Elementary — 7
Samuel Walker Houston Elementary — 7
Scott Johnson Elementary — 13
Huntsville Elementary— 5
Gibbs Pre-K Center — 1
Multiple Campuses — 8
New Waverly ISD has reported 11 active cases of COVID-19.
Active Student and Staff Cases
New Waverly High School — 4
New Waverly Junior High — 7
New Waverly Intermediate — 0
New Waverly Elementary — 0
Vaccinations lag
According to state records, 41.66% of Walker County citizens over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated. Records also show that 50.84% have had one dose, while 65.08% of county residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter on Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 8-9 for those needing a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Testing is available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Curative testing kiosk, located at 125 Medical Park Ln. Visit curative.com to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.