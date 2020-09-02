At least five Huntsville ISD staff members, along with three HISD students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began last month.
District officials said in a release to The Item that two staff members worked in transportation, while the other staff cases came from Gibbs Pre-K Center, Scott Johnson Elementary School and Mance Park Middle School. Two students who have confirmed cases are from Huntsville Elementary School and Huntsville High School.
According to the district’s reopening plan, a deep cleaning is triggered when an employee or student is identified with a lab-confirmed positive for COVID-19.
The student may return to campus after 10 days have passed from a positive test result or symptom onset or if the student has improvement in symptoms and at least 24 hours have passed with no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medication.
See the district's reopening plan here.
