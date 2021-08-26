In the past month, coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas have increased by nearly 200%. Texas is quickly approaching its record for the most coronavirus hospitalizations during the pandemic: 14,218 on Jan. 11. State health officials on Tuesday reported 199 new deaths.
Meantime, in Walker County, officials have closed off Huntsville Memorial Hospital to most outside guests. According to records reported to the state, nearly 31% of the hospital’s total census consists of COVID-19 positive patients. Records show that there are 15 patients in an intensive care or isolation room who are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday.
Vaccination rates in Walker County continue to lag behind the statewide average, with 41% of the local population over the age of 12 fully vaccinated. State records show that nearly 56% of all Texans are fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday the Center for Disease Control said that unvaccinated individuals are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
The study, based on data from the 43,127 cases in Los Angeles County from May 1 through July 25, was published by the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report. The study also found that those who are unvaccinated are almost five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Full approval of the Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could still be weeks away.
As of Wednesday, about 61% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine; 52% are fully vaccinated as cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise back to the levels of the earlier months of the pandemic due to the delta variant.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is currently holding clinics for those who need the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and during the same times on Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 8-9.
