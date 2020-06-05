Reported coronavirus infections within the free-world eclipsed the 200 mark on Friday, with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirming seven additional resident cases involving county residents.
The local office said that a total of 201 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. An additional 1,651 cases have been reported within Walker County seven state-run prison units.
That brought the total number of reported cases to 1,852. According to both the Walker County OEM and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, just over a third of the patients have recovered.
The actual number of positive cases is believed to be much higher because of testing shortages and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.
Abbott’s order for “Phase 3” of the restart Wednesday allowed retailers to accommodate 50% capacity immediately, and the same applies to bars as long as patrons are seated. Restaurants can serve groups as large as 10 and can expand to 75% total capacity starting June 12. It also allows for outdoor Fourth of July celebrations of 500 or more at the discretion of local officials.
The order also allows amusement parks to gradually expand capacity. All are supposed to follow health and social distancing standards recommended by state and federal officials.
