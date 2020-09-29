Walker County emergency officials reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.
That brought the total number of Walker County community cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 4,259, with a death toll of 56. However, Walker County OEM has only confirmed 44 COVID-19 deaths in the county. Nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the county are also linked to inmates within the local TDCJ system.
The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The emergency management office also estimated 806 active cases of the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Tuesday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,366 (60.34%)
• New Waverly: 18 (0.8%)
• Riverside: 6 (0.27%)
• Precinct 1: 198 (8.75%)
• Precinct 2: 124 (5.48%)
• Precinct 3: 257 (11.35%)
• Precinct 4: 199 (8.79%)
• Unknown: 96 (4.24%)
