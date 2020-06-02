Texas entered the new month with summer camps, including sports camps, allowed to open as the state relaxed some of the rules put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Executive orders issued in mid-May allowed camps to begin reopening May 31, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.
Texas also now allows some professional sports events with limits on spectators, although it's unclear if any are planned soon. IndyCar will race the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, but track officials say it won't include fans.
Texas announced 1,688 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a steep rise from Monday’s 593 cases, which was the one of the lowest number of cases recorded in a single day since Texas began tracking infections.
The state also announced 20 new deaths on Tuesday. Texas has had 66,568 reported cases and 1,698 total deaths.
Walker County announced four additional cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 188. At least 101 of the local resident cases remain active, while 87 have been cleared by medical professionals. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has also confirmed 1,505 offender cases within the county, but only half of them remain active.
The true numbers though are likely higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
COVID-19 0causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.