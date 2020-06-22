Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced 23 new community cases in its newest update on Monday. That brings Walker County’s total to 306 citizens within the general public.
However, local officials noted that 51% of those cases are from patients who have been released from self quarantine. There are currently 148 active cases of the virus within the residential community.
An additional 1,644 local inmates have tested positive for the virus, but most of those cases have also been cleared out of quarantine. According to data from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, only 40 offender cases remain active locally.
However, five units still remain on lockdown status, despite the low number of active cases.
Walker County OEM officials say that approximately 2,600 residents have been tested for the virus.
The next community testing date is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Walker County Fairgrounds. You do not have to display symptoms to be tested, but officials say that you must pre-register at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400. A valid ID will be required at the test site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.