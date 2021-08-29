To provide our community with important public safety information, the Huntsville Item is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 took a turn for the worse over the weekend in Walker County.
The ICU units at Huntsville Memorial Hospital remain full, with COVID-19 patients accounting for nearly half of the hospital’s total census. As of Saturday, there were 31 lab-confirmed patients in general isolation or in the ICU, six of which have been admitted in the last 24 hours.
In Texas, nearly 56% of the population is fully vaccinated — below the national average of almost — and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has banned mask and vaccine mandates. Many counties and school districts have defied his mask ban.
In Walker County, nearly 42% of the population is fully vaccinated, while just over half of all residents have received at least one dose. Records from the Department of State Health Services show estimates that there are 531 active cases in Walker County — a steep jump from just over 400 active cases last week.
The surge is largely fueled by the highly contagious delta variant among people who are unvaccinated. In areas where vaccination rates are particularly low, doctors have pleaded with their communities to get inoculated to spare overburdened hospitals.
