Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have escalated to an alarming rate in Walker County.
Both ICU units at Huntsville Memorial Hospital are full with COVID-19 patients, who account for over 63% of the hospital’s total census. As of Tuesday, there were 51 lab-confirmed patients in general isolation or in the ICU, 12 of which are in the ICU.
In Texas, over 58% of the population is fully vaccinated — below the national average — and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has banned mask and vaccine mandates. Many counties and school districts have defied his mask ban.
In Walker County, nearly 43% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 52% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. Records from the Department of State Health Services show estimates that there are 767 active cases in Walker County — a steep jump from just over 400 active cases a few weeks back.
The surge is largely fueled by the highly contagious delta variant among people who are unvaccinated. In areas where vaccination rates are particularly low, doctors have pleaded with their communities to get inoculated to spare overburdened hospitals.
