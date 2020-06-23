The Walker County Office of Emergency Management added 14 new cases to the county’s total on Tuesday, bringing the total amount of resident positive cases to 320.
For the first time in nearly a week, the amount of active cases surpassed the amount of recovery cases, with nearly 49% of local patients being released from quarantine.
According to Walker County OEM there have been over 2,600 people tested for the virus in Walker County.
The next community testing will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Walker County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. You do not have to show symptoms to be tested, but you must pre-register at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400. Those wanting to get tested must show a valid ID at the testing site.
