A statewide outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus is being felt in Walker County.
Officials with the local office of emergency management added 53 new community cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 373 community cases since the outbreak began in mid-March.
However, the majority of those cases have been marked as recovered.
According to OEM statistics, there are currently 101 active cases with 272 cases being marked as “graduated out” or recovered. An additional 1,646 cases have been confirmed within the seven local TDCJ prison units, but most of those cases are also marked as recovered.
Testing will continue at the Walker County Fairgrounds through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those wanting to be tested should register at www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400, valid ID is required at test site.
Reported COVID-19 Community Cases by Location
|Number of Cases
|Percentage
|City of Huntsville
|224
|60.05%
|City of New Waverly
|7
|1.88%
|City of Riverside
|4
|1.07%
|Precinct 1
|38
|10.19%
|Precinct 2
|22
|5.90%
|Precinct 3
|43
|11.53%
|Precinct 4
|22
|5.90%
|Unknown
|13
|3.49%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.