Cases of COVID-19 continue to mount for Walker County.
Officials with the local office of emergency management added 19 new community cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 393 since the outbreak began in mid-March.
However, the majority of those cases have been marked as recovered.
According to OEM statistics, there are currently 220 active cases with 172 cases being marked as “graduated out” or recovered. An additional 1,646 cases have been confirmed within the seven local TDCJ prison units, but most of those cases are also marked as recovered.
Reported COVID-19 Community Cases by Location
|Number of Cases
|Percentage
|City of Huntsville
|232
|59.18%
|City of New Waverly
|7
|1.79%
|City of Riverside
|4
|1.02%
|Precinct 1
|41
|10.46%
|Precinct 2
|24
|6.12%
|Precinct 3
|46
|11.73%
|Precinct 4
|23
|5.87%
|Unknown
|15
|3.83%
REPORTED COVID-19 COMMUNITY CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Unknown
|TOTAL
|0-10
|3
|0.8%
|8
|2.14%
|0
|0.00%
|11
|2.96%
|10-20
|17
|3.75%
|9
|2.14%
|0
|0.00%
|26
|5.90%
|20-30
|79
|19.84%
|57
|14.75%
|1
|0.27%
|137
|34.80%
|30-40
|25
|6.43%
|27
|6.97%
|0
|0.00%
|52
|13.4%
|40-50
|22
|5.63%
|37
|9.65%
|3
|0.80%
|62
|16.09%
|50-60
|33
|8.04%
|32
|8.58%
|0
|0.00%
|65
|16.92%
|60-70
|7
|1.88%
|5
|1.07%
|0
|0.00%
|12
|2.96%
|70-80
|8
|2.14%
|4
|0.80%
|0
|0.00%
|12
|2.96%
|80-90
|2
|0.54%
|3
|0.80%
|0
|0.00%
|5
|1.34%
|Other
|1
|0.27%
|1
|0.27%
|0
|0.00%
|2
|0.5%
|Unknown
|3
|1.07%
|1
|0.27%
|4
|1.07%
|8
|2.41%
|188
|50.04%
|177
|47.45%
|2.14%
2.14%
|373
|100%
