Over a hundred individuals turned out for free COVID-19 testing during the first of a three-day mobile testing site at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
The site was opened Tuesday with the goal of testing whoever wants to be tested within the county, which was recently deemed a COVID-19 hotspot due to a high number of cases within local Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison units. Judging by the turnout, there is a continued need for it.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, 118 individuals were tested on Tuesday — accounting for nearly 5% of all Walker County testing since the pandemic began in March. Approximately 2,165 local residents have been tested for the virus.
The mobile testing site will continue through Thursday. Those wanting to be tested should pre-register online at TxCOVIDTest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
Local emergency officials also announced six additional residential cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s local total to 217. An additional 1,637 local offenders within local prison units have tested positive, of which 45% have recovered from the virus. Approximately 52% of residential cases have recovered.
TDCJ also reported an additional offender fatality, Herman Martinez, 70, of the Estelle Unit. Prison officials say that Martinez died May 12 after testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering from “significant” pre-existing conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death.
Martinez had served six years of a 15-year sentence out of Bexar County. He was the ninth offender to die at the Estelle Unit from COVID-19. An additional 17 offenders are believed to have died from the virus at Walker County’s other units.
Three residents are also believed to have been killed from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
