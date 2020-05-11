A new date of the state-run mobile coronavirus testing site will return May 20 to Walker County.
The site will only accept patients who pre-register by visiting www.TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512)883-2400. Patients will be screened if they have symptoms including fever or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion or loss of taste or smell.
Patients will also be required to show identification prior to testing.
In it’s past three test dates, Walker County has screen nearly 500 patients.
“Anyone can get a test done, you do not have to be symptomatic,” OEM officials said in a release.
The drive-thru testing site will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds, 3925 Hwy. 30, Huntsville.
To find another COVID-19 test site, visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.