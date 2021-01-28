COVID-19 rapid testing program available for small businesses

As businesses try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic blow while ensuring the safety of workers and customers, many have faced a pair of obstacles: access to company-wide coronavirus testing for employees and long delays in receiving results.
A new and free initiative through the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce may alleviate some of those challenges.
Through a joint effort with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the chamber will provide small businesses with BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 tests. The program will allow businesses to request packages of 40 tests, allowing for widespread testing in their company. The pilot program’s key mandate, though, is to ensure required state and federal reporting when the actual test kit is used.
“We hope that this provides a solution to small businesses in Walker County,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “If a business owner has an employee that either has symptoms or has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID, then as a business owner I know I’m probably not going to see that employee for a couple of days until they can get tested.”
The rapid self-tests through the program will provide results to individuals in approximately 15 minutes.
Small businesses will be required to be trained on proper testing protocols, which includes test administration and reporting of results, as required by law. Each business will be responsible for determining how it will conduct testing of its employees, with all testing required to be on a voluntary basis and not a condition of employment.
Once test kits have been allocated to a business, 70% of all tests given to the business must have results reported prior to the business receiving another allocation. The same is true for the chamber of commerce.
“This is part of our commitment to do all that we can do, as an advocate for the business community, to utilize every resources we have,” Hernandez noted.
Walker County businesses interested in signing up for the program should contact Hernandez via email at rayh@chamber.huntsville.tx.us. More information can also be found online at tdem.texas.gov/chambertesting