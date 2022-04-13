Walker County Commissioners were updated on several items during their regular April 11, meeting. Among the items discussed during the regular meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court were the tentative schedule for roofing work on the Walker County Courthouse was approved.
It was noted the use of a crane will necessitate the closure of 12th Street before 8 a.m. Thursday, April, 14. Weather permitting all work was expected to be completed by midday Saturday. Court activities were not expected to be affected.
Commissioners authorized a resolution to begin the engineering design process for the parking lot at the Tam Roe Complex.
The court passed a motion to fund the purchase of a new ambulance not to exceed $239,559. The cost for this item was already budgeted and will not affect American Rescue Plan funds.
Commissioners approved a $25,199 expenditure, which was less than previously budgeted for a power load stretcher. The power load capability will be easier for EMS personnel to load and is expected to save on lifting and wear and tear.
The funds to purchase multi-key Motorola radios for the sheriff’s office in the amount of $68,492, were approved.
Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing a one-time payment of $13,295.66 from the special contingency fund for comp and holiday time for three District Clerk employees. “Court employees have been pushed due to a COVID backlog. Additionally, employees are not able to leave when court is in session,” said Walker County District Clerk Robyn Flowers.
Commissioners proclaimed May Juror Appreciation mMonth. Perspective jurors in May will receive cookies, kolaches, candies and water as a thank you.
Walker County Auditor Patricia Allen reported the county will receive the second half of their American Rescue Plan fund allocation in July but that 100% of those funds, approximately $14.1 million have already been allocated.
The county allocated $112,385 for the Senior Center.
Commissioners also approved a funding agreement between the Walker County ESD #2.
County Judge Danny Pierce proclaimed the month of April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
A resolution passed allowing the use of the courthouse gazebo by SAAFE House for the Take Back the Night event on April 19 from 5:30-7:30 pm.
April was also designated as National County Government Month.
Judge Pierce also proclaimed the week of April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
