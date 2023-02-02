The Walker County Commissioners Court voted to reevaluate the recommendations for the SETH funds and allow community non-profit organizations/groups to apply for the funding for a variety of projects that are in compliance with the funds guidelines.
“This will allow for the money to go a lot further,” said Judge Colt Christian. The court recommended that an advisory committee be formed to include Liesa Hackett, Walker County Representative to the SETH Board.
Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation (SETH) promotes affordable housing opportunities for low to moderate-income eligible Texans. Liesa Hacket was appointed by the Commissioners Court to represent Walker County on the board, which meets the 4th Thursday of every month.
The SETH web page states that for more than 40 years, SETH has met the community’s housing needs with a variety of programs that include assistance with home purchases and rental housing for residents and seniors. They have helped over 30,000 Texas homebuyers with their home purchase by providing $160 million in down payment and closing cost assistance. These programs also provide financing with fixed-rate FHA, VA, USDA, or conventional mortgage products.
The Walker County Commissioners Court met in regular session 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
The Treasurer’s Report for September 2022, District Clerk report for January 2023, and Walker County Appraisal District (WCAD) report December 2022 were submitted and approved, as part of the Consent Agenda.
The Commissioners Court approved one half payment for the roof repair of the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, pending the final invoice.
The roof repair money will come out of the American Rescue Plan funds. The transfer of funds for the repair of a transmission, from General Fund Contingency to Vehicle Repair was approved not to exceed $5,700. Mid-South Electric Cooperative requested and was approved to place underground fiber along Walker Loop, which is in Precinct 2.
The remaining two items on the Statutory Agenda were from Gibbs Brothers & Company, who sought a wavier of fee and request for variance. Both matters were passed with no action taken. The Walker County Commissioner’s Court next scheduled regular session is 9 a.m. Feb. 13. The Commissioners Court meet in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.