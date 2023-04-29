The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts is authorized to allocate a portion of the unclaimed capital credits received from electric cooperatives back to the counties in the cooperative’s service area. The Commissioners Court will meet 9 a.m.on Monday, May 1, in Special Session to approve the 2023 Texas Unclaimed Property Capital Credits for Counties application.
The Commissioners Court may use the capital credits for general uses as outlined in the code, to include economic development, small or disadvantaged business development, encourage and develop business location and commercial activity in the county, promote or advertise the county and support comprehensive literacy programs.
The Court is scheduled to receive 32 Cisco IT Network Switches from Sam Houston State University and will need to vote to take possession of this technology. Network switches allow two or more IT devices to communicate with one another.
The Consent Agenda also includes approval of the March 2023 reports from the Justice of the Peace Precincts 1-4.
Gary Smith with GrantWorks will give an update on the State and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mitigation(MIT)Method of Distribution (MOD), application and status. A workshop is also scheduled for the Court to discuss the Project List.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104, Huntsville. The next regularly scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. May 8.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
