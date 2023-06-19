The Walker County Commissioners Court will receive the Texas Historical Commission 2022 Distinguished Service Award in conjunction with the Walker County Historical Commission, during their 9 am, Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting.
Distinguished Service Awards (DSAs) are administered annually by the Texas Historical Commission (THC) to County Historical Commissions (CHCs) that document well-rounded programs of work that preserve and promote Texas history.
The Court will also review the donations of a 2016 Ford Explorer from Leon County and four Dell Inspiron laptops designated for the Office of Emergency Management (OPM).
Walker County and Taylor County are scheduled to enter into an Inter-local Agreement for a Jail Pharmaceutical Contract. Inter-local agreements allow local government agencies to stretch budget dollars and work with other entities to accomplish common goals while combining resources to acquire items they are unable to afford on their own.
The discussion and pending approval of a temporary employee for the County Auditor Department is on the statutory agenda. The API Deficiency Inspection Reports will be presented by Larry Whitener, Assistant Director-Maintenance.
The Tri-County Behavioral HealthCare Board of Trustees have two board members, Morris Johnson & Judge Tracy Sorensen on the agenda for reappointment.
County Judge Colt Christian will present and discuss the proposed Walker County Strategic Plan. A strategic plan is how an organization’s leaders define their vision for the future and identify their organization’s goals and objectives. The process includes establishing the sequence in which those goals should be realized so that the organization can reach its stated vision.
Three public hearing are scheduled to approve the re-plating of specific lots and property. A budget workshop is also scheduled for the Commissioners Court.
This summary does not reflect the total agenda for the 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, Walker County Commissioners Court.The Court meets in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube.
For more information, log on to https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
