The Commissioners Court will consider the application from Wayne Carter for appointment to the Walker County Historical Commission at 9 am, Monday, July 3, during their regularly scheduled meeting.
The Historical Commission works with the Texas Historical Commission and play a vital role in statewide efforts to preserve Texas history.
Reports from GrantWorks are on the Consent Agent for the Court’s review. GrantWorks Inc., oversee the distribution and management of monies that have been allocated to the county from Texas General Land Office (GLO) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). GrantWork is paid a percentage of the over $4 million the county received that is divided between the four precincts for various projects.
The Department of the Interior (DOI) notified Walker County they are eligible to receive $33,794 from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program. This program compensates eligible local jurisdictions for Federal lands administered by agencies within the Department and on behalf of the US Forest Service and the US Army Corps of Engineers. The formula used to compute the annual payments is based on annual adjusted per-acre and populations.
The President signed the Consolidation Appropriations Act on Dec. 29, 2022 providing full funding for the 2023 PILT program. More than 1,900 local jurisdictions received a total of 578.8 million in PILT payments this year.
Reports from the District Clerk, Treasurer, County Clerk, Planning and Development will be submitted to the Court.
The Statutory Agenda list a request from from the Sheriff’s Department for the replacement of the camera system in the Walker County Justice Center.
The 2023 Joint Election Agreement was amended and the updated information will be presented by Diana McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector/County Election Officer.
The Addendum was executed June 5 between the County of Walker, City of Huntsville, City of New Waverly, City of Riverside, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD and Walker County Hospital District for election services. Pursuant to Texas H.B. 1217, effective Sept. 1, 2023, voting in a special election ordered by the governor shall be conducted at the main early voting polling place for at least 12 consecutive hours on each of the last two days of the early voting period.
The two 12-hour days during early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2-3. This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s schedule agenda but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
