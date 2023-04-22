The Walker Commissioners Court will hold a workshop to discuss Subdivision Regulations at their Monday, April 24 meeting. Following the workshop there will be a public hearing on any proposed amendments to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations under Chapter 232 of the Texas Local Government Code which may include changes or additions to said code.
The Court is also scheduled to approve proclamations for Stewardship Week, Distracting Driving Month, Juror Appreciation Month and the National Day of Prayer (May 4).
The Huntsville Lions Club, Flag Project request facility use of the courthouse lawn to display the United States and Texas flags on the recognized holidays from April 2023 to July 2023.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Walker County Unidos/United have submitted a facility request to place trash bins in the Annex parking lot for the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival on May 6.
Butch Davis, Coordinator of Emergency Management Service has requested the Court to consider purchasing an Emergency Management App. This new tool for EMS was previously discussed at an prior meeting of theCourt.
The Court will also receive a presentation from Diana McRae, Walker County Tax-Assessor Collector on the expansion of election precinct boundaries in accordance with the Texas Election Code, Section 42.007 and approving the related orders 2023-66 and 2023-67.
The routine financial reports from the District Clerk, County Clerk, Treasurer Investment Report, Disbursement, and Treasurer are on the Consent Agenda.
For the Statutory Agenda,Rachel Parker with EMS is under consideration for appointment to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) as a board member and EMS representative for Walker County.
This summary does not reflect the total agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, April 24 meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court. The Court meets in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
