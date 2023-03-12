The Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet 9 a.m. Monday, March 13, to hear a presentation on the public lands in Walker County by Andy Isbell with Planning & Development.
The consent agenda will include routine financial reports from the Justice of the Peace Precincts 1-4, Walker County Appraisal District, Disbursement Report and review payment and claims. Additionally, the Commissioners Court will approve or not approve GrantWorks/Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) and General Land Office (GLO) Hurricane Harvey Grant Contract for February, a facility request and authorization to place two benches at the HEART Museum.
The statutory agenda will require the Commissioners Court to take action, postpone or not approve participation in the 2023 Annual HUB Vendor Show, upgrading of credit card machines, purchase of a Kubota tractor and attachments and the Walker County Jail Plumbing Project.
Representative Chris Pruitt, CPA from Patillo, Bown & Hill, LLP, will present the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 2022. This accounting firm is based in Waco and was founded in 1923 by the former mayor of that city.
Commissioner Bill Daugette will lead the discussion on which work order program 311 or gWorks is viable for the county. The gWorks provide Municipal Fund Accounting, Utility Billing, Physical Asset Management, and GIS software solutions to empower small local governments.
County Judge Colt Christian is scheduled to be appointed to the City of Huntsville’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board and Alannah Hargis is on the agenda for approval as the new Walker County Records Management Officer and the Texas Association of Counties Risk Pool Coordinator.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Commissioners Court agenda but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. Huntsville. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information, log on to https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners/.
