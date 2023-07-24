The Walker County Commissioners Court met in regular session on Monday, July 17 and approved the settlement agreement offers from Walgreens, CVS and Walmart in the matter of Texas opioid multi-district litigation regarding Purdue Pharma.
Nationally, the agreements reached with manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies provide for nearly $50 billion in payments for states and local governments.
Funding is distributed to states according to the allocation agreement reached among the Attorneys General Office. A subdivisions can only participate in the agreements if their state participates.
The recent settlements with Allergan, CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens brings Texas’ combined share to almost $3 billion, with Allergan paying $135 million, CVS paying $304 million, Walgreens paying $340 million, and Walmart paying $170 million. Distribution within Texas is governed by the Texas Term Sheet, an intrastate agreement between the state and litigating subdivisions and administered by the Opioid Council.
The funding must be used to support a wide variety of strategies to fight the opioid crisis. The Court did not state how much money the county would receive.
The Consent Agenda was approved to include the minutes from the last Commissioners Court, payment of claims and invoices, treasurer’s investment report, and the Texas AgriLife Extension Office Activity Report. Cheryl Cowart was appointed Walker County Purchasing Agent for a two year term.
The Statutory Agenda included a request from Anthony Tryon with the Walker County Public Safety Communication Department, for the purchase of software, workstation expansion and other equipment. The cost will be paid out of the Special Project Fund and cost-shared with the City of Huntsville.
The Court approved the renewal of the Jail Commissary with Lone Star Commissary, 3664 Hwy 19, Huntsville. This is the 2nd of 4 renewals to run through 12/31/2023.
The Walker County Jail requested authorization to purchase computers to replace their desktops.
Dillon Harris-IT Analyst, advised that NCIC funds would be utilized in the amount of $52,608. The Court unanimously approved.
The Interlocal Agreement for the Regional Public Defender’s Office for capital cases was also approved.
The City of Huntsville Economic Director Tammy Gann, accompanied a representative from Zenner Manufacturing to secure County incentives for relocating the business to Huntsville/Walker County.
According to Gann, Zenner, USA intends to purchase two existing buildings totaling over 35,000 square feet on 2.77 acres located at 1981 Quality Blvd with the intent of conducting various operations oriented towards products for the water and gas industry.
“Their operations will consist mainly of the assembly, engineering, and testing of water meters, gas meters, and meter reading systems for distribution domestically and internationally,” Gann reported during a City of Huntsville Council meeting recently. “The company will create 50 new full-time equivalent jobs with plans to expand the workforce in the future up to 100 jobs.”
“Why is the county just hearing about this project?” asked Commissioner Ronnie White.
“There were some environmental study delays and negotiations with the owner of the buildings that caused some delays,” said Gann.
“I have not seen what the City offered (Kenner) and I can’t approve anything,” Commissioner White said.
“What you need to do is make an appointment with Judge Christian and if he is okay with your request we will put you back on the agenda for July 31,” said Commissioner Bill Daugette.
“Today is a no for me until we get more information,” said Commissioner White. No other action was taken on this matter.
The SETH Funds distribution were finalized after the Judge Christian reports he called the Executive Director who approved the list of eight community organizations that the Court has previously approved.
Commissioner Daugette recommended that the balance of the $50,000 not designated go to Bob Cane at the Veteran Center.
“I still don’t think this is what the money was meant for,” said Commissioner Ronnie White.
The Planning and Development Agenda set out two public hearings related to the Lake Jackson Estates Subdivision. No action was taken on these requests due to questions regarding ownership.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s action but a summary.
The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a..m. Monday, July 31.
These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
