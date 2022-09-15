Walker County Commissioners were updated on the successful first year of the livestock registration program during their Sept. 12 regular meeting. Since the program’s implementation last October, deputies have handled approximately 1,700 calls. Of those calls, only three stray cattle have not been returned to their owners, according to Walker County Livestock Deputy Chase Fryar.
Among the items approved by Commissioners Monday, included approving interlocal agreements with New Waverly ISD for three School Resource Officers, with salary ranges between $72,811 and $76,463. The difference in salary is due to longevity.
Amendments to the budget year ending Sept. 30, 2022, were approved. These amendments included routine end-of-year transfers of funds
Commissioners also awarded a sole source exemption and approved the purchase of software and support to Priority Dispatch in the amount of $57,198. The money will be taken from special contingency funds.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of software and licenses for additional dispatch work stations for $103,758. The money will come from previously approved special contingency funds.
Walker County Commissioners Court approved an amendment to a funding agreement to include language allowing for the reallocation of existing funds for the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center in order to pay for items which may arise during continued work.
Commissioners accepted a contribution of $30,000 from Carolina Christian Camp. The money will cover half the cost of applying hot mix to Wimberly Lane. The camp will be putting on events during the Christmas season in the area.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a building for the Walker County Appraisal District through a lease agreement. A majority of the taxing entities within the county would need to sign off on the purchase. The anticipated cost to the county if approved would be $30,000.
The Court approved the payment of $14,292 to the Sam Houston State University Small Business Development Center, for the promotion of promoting economic development of minority owned business. The cost will be paid by fund received from unclaimed property and capital credit funds.
Commissioners approved a lengthy consent agenda with the exception of an item pertaining to a weather disaster declaration. Commissioners asked to remove the item because the declaration had expired and was unnecessary to renew following recent rains.
Commissioners also removed an item pertaining to a partnership agreement with the Walker County and the YMCA Teen Center. The center did not receive funding in the 2023 budget at the YMCA’s request.
A third item was removed and clarified that the item marked for payment were for a road that was incorrectly listed.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
