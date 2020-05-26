Walker County emergency management officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and said there has been another death linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The county has 159 confirmed cases within the general public, while there are at least 328 cases within Walker County’s state offender population. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
According to local officials, offender positives from TDCJ fluctuate due to transfers out of local facilities. The Walker County OEM office also says that three locals and 25 offenders are believed to have died from COVID-19.
Approximately 1,672 county residents have been administered a COVID-19 test, with 1,435 negative results.
The state of Texas has confirmed 56,560 cases with 1,536 fatalities related to the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 36,000 Texans who were sickened by COVID-19 have now recovered, according to state estimates.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
