Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported 23 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed community case count in Walker County to 1,076.
122 children under 20 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March, including 40 children under the age of 10, who have been confirmed for COVID-19.
Of all confirmed cases to date, less than 12% have been reported in residents over 60 years of age.
The city of Huntsville remains as the main hotbed for the virus in the county, with nearly 57% of all cases being reported of residents within the city limits. Rural Pct. 1 and Pct. 3 account for a combined 23%.
Free community testing is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Symptoms do not have to be present to test, and registration will be performed on-site.
