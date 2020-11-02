Walker County Judge Danny Pierce and the Walker County Office of Emergency Management have reinstated fire restrictions.
In a social media post on Monday afternoon, the emergency management office said that the burn ban would begin at 5 p.m. that afternoon.
The fire restrictions are in response to multiple grass fire calls over the weekend, amid continued drought conditions. On Monday, the county registered an average reading of 607 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 488 and a maximum of 677 on the index.
The burn ban states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in Walker County for 45 days unless the ban is lifted before that by Pierce. The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or controlled burns.
The Sam Houston National Forest is also exempt from the burn ban.
A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable of a fine not to exceed $500.
