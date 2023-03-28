Walker County Commissioners declared April 7th as Brenda Slott Bartee Day, with the issuance of a proclamation that recognizes Bartee’s 44 years of service with Walker County. Bartee began her service in 1979 and has worked in various capacities until her retirement last month as the administration assistant for Precinct 4. She was on hand to receive her proclamation and take a picture with the Court.
The Commissioners Court met in regular session Monday, March 27, and approved all the items on the Consent Agenda to include, amending Proclamation 2023-48 to include the wording “Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” and the Downtown Business Alliance need to reduce their signage size and obtain the County Judge’s approval for recommended size.
Butch Davis, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, recommended the purchase of an application that would provide public notification when emergencies occur. Representatives from OCV provided an overview and references for the Commissioners to further investigate and determine if this app is viable for the county.
The Sheriff’s Department was approved to trade in their current handguns for newer ones, via purchase on the Buy Board. The trade-ins would be credited toward the new purchases.
Larry Whitener provided an overview of the current maintenance projects. The Commissioners Court went into Executive Session to receive legal advise regarding the opioid settlement.
A public hearing was held to receive comments regarding amendments to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations. The hearing was closed with no input from the public. The Court debated Commissioner Brandon Decker recommendation that the lots should be 1/2 acre in size.
There was no final resolution on this recommendation, however amendments and changes recommended by Andy Isbell were approved.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Commissioners Court actions. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
The next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, April 10. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners
