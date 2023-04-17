County recognize special month

The Walker County Commissioners Court met on Monday, April 10, and approved a proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Staff from the Sexual Assault & Abuse Free Environment (SAAFE) House were present for the reading and acceptance of the proclamation.
The remaining consent agenda items were approved to include the annual financial report for 2022, disbursement report for March 27-April 3, 2nd quarter report from Grantworks/CDBG-FLO Hurricane Harvey Grant, Justice of the Peace 1-4 reports for February 2023, Emergency Services District (ESD) 1 and 3 annual report for 2022, and approve claims and invoices submitted for payment.
Items for consideration listed for the statutory agenda included the National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation grant approval, per the request of Constable Gene Bartee. Rachel Parker with Emergency Medical Services, sought authorization to apply for funding through the Gary Sinise Foundation for a portable ultrasound device.
“The machine will be used for the more critical patients,” said Parker. “We would be able to differentiate the conditions and provide the appropriate treatment.” The Court approved the request.
Butch Davis, Coordinator-Office of Emergency Management Services, was granted permission by the Court to accept the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) grant of approximately $100,000 for the purchase of six air quality monitors and accessories, to be given to the area fire departments.
Dan Early with the Information Technology Department was authorized to purchase and install an upgraded wireless bridge equipment for the offices of Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, from budgeted funds.
Charlsa Dearwester with the Purchasing Department requested the Court approve the upgrade of the credit card machines, procure services from Geotechnical Engineering Services for road evaluation for Precinct 4 Road and Bridge at a cost not to exceed $20,000, secure Cloud Computing, IT Professional Services from the General Services Administration (GSA) federal cooperative. All noted items were approved by the Court.
The Walker County Financial & Budget Policies were update to include guidelines from the General Land Office (GLO) regarding advanced payment procedures and interest earned on GLO monies must be paid back to GLO.
The City of Huntsville was granted approval for a utility easement for utility repairs and improvement in Section 31 of Elkins Lake Subdivision.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104, Huntsville. The next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m.April 24. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
