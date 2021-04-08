The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has opened reservations for Moderna COVID-19 vaccination on April 13-14.
"As we receive COVID-19 vaccine allocations, Huntsville Family Medicine and Huntsville Memorial Hospital in partnership with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations based on the current phases published by the Texas Department of State Health Services."
All adults over the age of 18 are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine is a two-shot series, with the follow-up being held May 13-14.
Please note that there are a limited number of appointments available, but officials will be working over the coming weeks to ramp up the number of available appointments.
When you open the site yo will get a ticket and once you get your ticket you must copy and paste the link to do your paperwork. When you have completed all your paperwork your registration is complete.
