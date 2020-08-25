There’s a countywide race to grab additional sales tax dollars.
Or at least that’s how it appears this election season, with voters in unincorporated territories across Walker County set to decide on a sales tax measure when they head to the polls November 3.
The measure — for areas outside of the city of Huntsville and established emergency service districts — would increase the sales tax by a maximum of 2 percent in their area. Residents within Emergency District No. 3, which was approved by voters last year, in the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie area make up a large portion of the proposed county assistance district.
County commissioners voted to put the measure on the ballot in May, but did not approve the official map of the district until Monday.
“Any new taxes are bad for the individuals having to pay those, but I think that this will provide some much-needed revenue for our county,” County Judge Danny Pierce said.
According to state law, county assistance district funds can be used for nearly all of the county’s current expenses, which include roadway maintenance, public safety, promotion of economic development and tourism or any other provision of services that benefit the public welfare.
Sales taxes account for nearly 11 percent of the county’s budget, with commissioners projecting $3.875 million in revenues from that source for the next fiscal year. However, that number is increasing, with the county collecting over $2.7 million through July this year, a 6.91 percent jump from 2019.
Walker County consistently ranks as one of the poorest counties in Texas, with a median household income of $34,259 and a large portion of its footprint owned by government entities.
COMMISSIONERS ADOPT LOWER TAX RATE
In other action, county commissioners gave unanimous approval for a $39.3 million county budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, which begins Oct. 1.
The new budget comes with a tax rate of $0.4808 per $100 valuation — over a two cent decrease from the current year.
Among the factors helping to balance the proposed budget without a tax rate increase is a net gain in total taxable value to $412.9 million. Revenues from property taxes account for 59.2% of overall county revenues and 71.7% of the General Fund revenues.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, county commissioners:
• extended a disaster declaration for the novel coronavirus.
• gave authority for a $33,758,000 purchase from Caldwell Country Ford to replace a wrecked patrol vehicle from the Constable Pct. 4 office.
• approved a request of $391,655.35 to Kofile for the third phase of the county’s records archive preservation plan. The near $1.4 million project is funded through a records management and archive fee through the Walker County Clerk’s office.
• renewed a lease with the Walker County Senior Center for five years.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
