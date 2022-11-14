Walker County Commissioners Court meet in regular session Monday, Nov. 7.
The items approved by Commissioners’ Court included approval for certification procedures by the Department of Homeland Security for a grant application from the State of Texas for a bullet resistant shield program.
The grant application requires no match. The priority will be school officers, no time line was given regarding acceptance of the grant application or disbursement of funds.
Commissioners Court approved an application for development, and a waiver of permitting fees for the Ten Mile Veteran Cabin Project for Rodger and Tara Burnett’s 22.44-acre property on State Highway 75 North.
The Emergency Dispatch Software (MDT) was purchased for EMS from Rugged Depot was approved. The $65,828 will be paid out of the projects budget which was supplemented with unused monies from the EMS fund, during the prior budget year.
Commissioners Court approved the allocation of current and future interest earnings of American Rescue Plan Funds to the end of year’s fund balance.
Commissioners Court approved for the accumulated interest from the General Capital Projects fund can be used for future projects or be used as General Funds at the end of the fiscal year.
The Commissioners Court agreed to use the City of Midlothian bid to purchase EMS supplies, via a previous agreement. The joint agreement saves the county money and provides more choices, and will not expire until 2025. The prior agreement with Fort Bend County did not supply these options.
The disposal of two vehicles for Pct. 3 was approved. Commissioner Bill Daugette was authorized to purchase a front end loader and dump truck, at auction or government surplus.
The price will not exceed $50,000 each.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jimmy Henry requested that the future Commissioner-Pct 4, be authorized to hire an office administrator, with funds from the open operator’s position.
Commissioners Court expressed interest in an inter-local agreement for postmortem services with Harris County’s Institute of Forensic Science and Walker County.
The appointment of Lee Ann Wiseman to the Walker County Historical Commission, was approved. Commissioners Court also approved the appointment of Kelsey Hammock and the reappointment of Lisa Olsen to the Emergency Service District 1 Board.
Following Executive Session, Commissioners Court approved the acquisition of the Four Notch Road right of way for $7,000, the action precedes a TxDot bridge project.
Commissioners Court also approved the consent agenda before adjourning Monday’s meeting.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
