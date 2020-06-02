Walker County Judge Danny Pierced called for a special session on Thursday, as commissioners will look to change the location of future commissioner court meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walker County Commissioners Court has been the lone local government agency to maintain in-person meetings during the pandemic.
Thursday's meeting will be held at 4:45 p.m. in the district courtroom of the Walker County Courthouse.
See full agenda below.
