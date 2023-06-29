The New Waverly ISD has requested an additional School Resource Officer (SRO) through Gene Bartee, Precinct 4 Constable Office. The Court has tentatively approved the position with the agreement that the school district pay 70% of the upfront cost. The Walker County Commissioners Court met in Special Session, Monday, June 26, for a Budget Workshop.
The Walker County Constables for Precincts 1-4 were present and presented their respective budget requests. The consolidated requests were for more help to assist with the increased case load, processing and calls that are handled by the Consolidated Constable Support Staff. The one employee does not allow for vacations and sickness causin a major setback. An increase in the training budget was also requested.
The constables are responsible for subpoena of witnesses, act as bailiff, execute judgement and service of process along with other law enforcement duties.
“I appreciate my job and also work on Saturdays and after church on Sundays to process serve,” said Shane Loosier, Constable Precinct 2. The Court tentatively approved a part time position for the Consolidated Constable Office.
The Planning and Development Office requested an engineer and increase in the budget for vehicle maintenance. The court voted down the engineer and approved the increase in vehicle maintenance.
The Information Technology Office was tentatively approved for an Office Administrator.
The Walker County Jail staff Chief Deputy Tim Whitecotton, Jail Administrator Jennifer Lewman and Sheriff Clint McRae requested consideration for a full time position and overtime pay. The full time position would be used to transport prisoners. The Court and Jail Staff discussed the need for a courtroom to be located at the jail. The issues related to transporting prisoners to the downtown courthouse and housing them as they are pending court can be problematic.
“There have been more local arrest,” said McRae. “Previously, we could rent out jail space to other counties and make some money for the county. However, now we are at capacity. We are down four deputies and just hired two.”
“At some point we need to look at how we can move the court to the jail,” said Commissioner Bill Daugette.
The jail administrators also requested a budget increase in medical, utilities and janitorial supplies.
The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) department presented a review of 2022 outcome and projections and requests for 2023.
“During an earlier presentation via zoom you mentioned that sometimes you have no trucks available. Can you provide us with more details regarding that issue,” said Commissioner Ronnie White.
“When we hit Level 0, we are still getting calls for assistance. I have asked the Shift Supervisors to start preparing a pass down shift report so that we can better report those times when an ambulance is not available,” said EMS Director Rachel Parker.
Following the presentations, Auditor Patricia Allen reviewed the requests with the Court. It was discussed the possibility of a $.01 to $.02 tax increase to fund the public safety requests.
The Court will finalize the budget and present at a future Commissioners Court.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, July 3.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
