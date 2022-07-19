Walker County Commissioners were updated on continued repair work on the HVAC system at the jail during their July 18 meeting.
Commissioners also approved several items Monday, including participation in a commodity flow study after the Local Emergency Planning Committees applied for a grant through the Texas Department of Emergency Management. If the grant is approved the study will be conducted by a third party and requires no matching funds, including transportation and rail.
The Court approved an insurance claim on a 2008 Ford Expedition. Commissioners also authorized the repair of the vehicle used as a surplus to move computers throughout the county. The claim on the vehicle was for $4,117.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of two new ambulances that were previously awarded by American Rescue Plan Funds not to exceed $486,634.
The purchase of two power load stretcher attachments from previously awarded American Rescue Plan Funds in an amount not to exceed $94,092 was also approved.
The Court approved the purchase of Electronic Citation Devices for the Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement entities. The contract was awarded to Tyler Technologies in the amount of $157,375. The cost was approximately $60,000 below the amount previously budgeted out of direct American Rescue Plan Funds.
Commissioners awarded a price increase to previously approved contracts based on the General Land Office’s guidance to Slott Construction regarding Hurricane Harvey CBDG Road and Bridge projects, in Pct’s 3 and 4. This action was taken instead of change orders for the projects that were previously awarded.
The contracts are approximately for $664,000 in Pct 3, and $808,000 in Pct 4.
Commissioners approved the reappointment of Jacob Paschal to the Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare Board of Trustees.
Butch Davis and Sherri Pegoda were each appointed to the HGAC Unified Area Coordination Committee.
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce also proclaimed the week of July 25-30, 2022 as Samuel Walker Houston High School Reunion Week.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into a short budget session where they were apprised that the certified tax rate values are expected from the Walker County Appraisal District by the end of July. Following receipt of that information the county can begin the final processes to bring to the court for approval later this fall.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
