The Commissioners Court is scheduled to approve juror appreciation month on the consent agenda for 9 a.m. Monday, March 27. A facility request from Court Appointed Service Advocates (CASA), to place pin wheels around the courthouse during the month of April for Child Abuse Prevention Month, requires the Commissioner’s approval.
CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties provides valuable volunteer advocacy for every abused child in this area. CASA volunteers serve as the “eyes and ears” for the judge in child welfare cases. This includes researching each child’s situation and making objective recommendations to help them reclaim their childhoods from abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers are frequently the only stable presence in these children’s lives as they navigate the foster care system.
Additional facility requests from the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) for signage placement for Sip & Shop, Wine Down, Whiskey Up and Christmas lighting and decorations will also be considered. DBA is a non-profit alliance of member businesses who work together to promote downtown businesses. The alliance strives to provide a warm and friendly atmosphere for visitors and to enhance the downtown experience.
The Commissioners Court will receive an update from Park Law firm regarding the opioid settlement.The settlement is the first of its kind to administer resources directly to the state and local governments specifically for relief programs to help rebuild the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic.
The settlement will distribute funds based on population adjusted for the proportionate share of the opioid epidemic impact.
The share of the impact is calculated using detailed, and objective national data, including the amount of opioids shipped to the state, the number of opioid-related deaths that occurred in the state and the number of people who suffered opioid use disorder in the state.
Texas is estimated to receive approximately $1.6 billion.
Walker County is scheduled to receive $57,957. Monies will also be directed to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund for state agencies programs.
There will be a public hearing regarding the amendments to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations, Section B2 under Chapter 232 of the Texas Local Government Code regarding the minimum frontage, lot geometry, utility easement, setbacks and minimum lot size requirements.
Following the public hearing, the Commissioners will discuss and take action on the amendments.
This summary does not reflect the total agenda for the 9 a.m. March 27 Commissioner Court at the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
