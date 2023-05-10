The Walker County Commissioners Court opted not to extend the current COVID-19 Disaster Declaration and allow is to expire. The Commissioners Court met in regular session, Monday, May 8. The ten items under the Consent Agenda were approved following clarifications on the minutes, claims and invoices.
The Court agreed to repair the parking lot at the Tam Road facility.
“We went out to look at the parking lot and right now the county can do a simple repair,” said Commissioner Ronnie White.
“We set aside the money last year but right now we can patch it up and modify the area where the bay door is located to prevent the water from coming in,” said Commissioners Danny Kuykendall. “The cost of the full repair is never going to get any cheaper.”
The Court agreed that Commissioners Kuykendall and White, Precincts 1 and 2, respectively would handle the repair.
Commissioner Brandon Decker discussed the Statutory Agenda item he posted regarding a resolution ‘establishing oversize vehicle limit.’
“The purpose of this resolution is to limit super heavy and super long vehicles that cause delays from traveling through New Waverly during school departure hours,” said Commissioner Decker. “This resolution would ask Texas Department of Transportation to put these restrictions in place and they have the option to approve and disapprove.”
Commissioner Daugette second the motion and it was approved.
“We have a great opportunity for two entities to work together on the beautification of the courthouse grounds,” said County Judge Colt Christian. “The Walker County Master Gardeners and the SHSU Horticulture Department Design class are working together in phases and are doing a great job,” said County Judge Christian. “I am requesting $10,000 to fund these improvement and the county will provide the labor.” The motion was approved unanimously.
Andy Isbell, Planning and Development discussed the request by a developer for a variance for groundwater certification requirement. Consultant William Hutchison, Ph.D.,with the Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District reviewed the report he had submitted to the Court.
“Based on my analysis from the Groundwater Availability Model, the well depth for this specific subdivision should be no less than 300 feet,” said Hutchison. “This is to avoid the wells from drying up 10-15 years from now.”
Isbell said, “this report will provide the Commissioners Court with additional options for considerations as it relates to current and future land development.”
Staff’s recommendation was to not approve the variance at this time and allow the developer to return to Commissioners Court for further review. The Court approved the recommendation of staff.
Following protractive discussions, question and answers from the Court to Jason Knesek, P.E., PTOE for the Texas Grand Ranch, the request to obtain a letter of ‘No Objection for the Proposed Lonestar Road in Texas Grand Ranch Phase 3 was approved.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary. The next regularly scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, May 22, in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
